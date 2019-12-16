Martha M. Modrich

Martha Modrich “Marty” passed away quietly on December 1, 2019 at Healdsburg hospital at the age of 94.
She was a proud mother of three children: Mark, Charles, and Joanne; and five grandchildren. Marty was a kind soul who took delight in creating gifts and cards for all who were fortunate to cross her path.
Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1925 to immigrant parents from Yugoslavia, she was the last survivor of two brothers and two sisters, whom she loved dearly.
Marty was a talented individual who took delight in making special birthday cards for everyone she met, crocheted afghans and her signature hand towels. She loved to play cards, cribbage night with “her girls,” read books, and help around the house in countless ways. She lived with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson for many years and was a beloved member of the Cloverdale Senior Center, where she attended just about every Friday.
She had many jobs during her lifetime. She worked at J. Electric during World War II. She met her husband Joseph, who was a veteran of the war and lived in Michigan until 1973 when the family moved to Colorado. She moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in 1985 residing in south Denver until they made the big move together to Cloverdale in 2003.
Being a mother to her three children was her most important role. She was extremely proud of them all and never shied away from sharing their accomplishments with others. Her grandson Paden was the light of her life. She followed him closely in his budding athletic career in cross country and track running, almost never missing a meet.
Marty had a tenacious spirit and a will of iron. She was strong to the end and expressed her love in so many ways. We will all miss her dearly and never forget her.
There will be a Memorial Mass at Fred Young Funeral Home in Cloverdale at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A reception celebrating her life will follow at her daughter’s residence.
