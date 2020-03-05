Myrtle Elizabeth Mundell Padgett, age 92, of Kimberly, Idaho (formerly of Cloverdale, California) passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho with her loving daughter, Dawn and her family, by her side.
Myrtle was born in Powers, Oregon on October 22, 1927 to Herbert and Irene Mundell. Myrtle graduated from North Bend High school.
Myrtle met the Love of her life and future husband John Anderson Padgett at her family’s roadside Fish Stand in the Spring of 1946. They were married on September 14, 1946 at the minister’s home in Empire, Oregon.
Myrtle loved the ocean and the Oregon Coast where she was raised in Empire. There, her father Herbert Mundell was the Chief of Police and Inspector for all Foreign Ships, as Coos Bay was the First Port of Call. Myrtle’s father wore several other hats in their small town which was not uncommon in the 1930s. Myrtle’s father instilled in her a deep love to help and serve others which she did throughout her life. Myrtle’s father also taught her to sew, which started a lifelong love of sewing. Myrtle passed that love of sewing onto her daughters Dawn and Debby. Myrtle also loved to Square Dance which she did for over 25 years. Myrtle was a caregiver all her life, which started when she early at age 13. When her father passed away, she helped her mother with her three younger sisters Ann, Louise and Helen. Myrtle went on to raise her own family with 7 children, and also raised two grandchildren. Myrtle always put the needs of others ahead of her own and often did without to meet the needs of her family.
Myrtle was predeceased by her father Herbert in 1940, her precious son Michael in 1962, her beloved husband John in 1975, her mother Irene in 1991, her brother Herbert in 1996, her sister Helen in 2006 and sister Louise in 2017.
She is survived by her sister Ann Freeman of Dallas, OR; son Patrick (Priscilla) of Elk Grove, CA; son John of Cloverdale, CA; daughter Dawn (Andy) Edgar of Kimberly, ID; son Marquis of Cloverdale, CA; daughter Debby (Fred) Wendt of Redding, CA; son Shawn of Petaluma, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Joshua Lane, Katherine Edgar, Brian Padgett, Marilyn Simington, Loran Padgett, Tristan Padgett; and several great grandchildren.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held on March 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley, CA.
All Services and Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on
Myrtle’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.