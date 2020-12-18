It is with profound and deep sorrow our family must share that we lost our sweet Sheryl Ann (Bullard) Shafer on December 11, at the age of 61.
Sheryl moved to Cloverdale with her family in 1971, and always considered northern California and Cloverdale her true home. She easily embraced the small-town life, building a close ensemble of lifelong friends and eventually meeting her husband and soulmate, Ron. She was active in softball, the CHS cheerleading squad and was a faithful fan of all Eagles teams. Cloverdale was smaller then, but the beaches of the Russian River, the ball field at the City Park, the Clover Theater and other local hangouts were pieces of that upbringing she held close to her heart and always referred to as “simpler times.”
Sheryl and Ron married at the United Church of Cloverdale in 1980, then soon moved to southern California to raise their two daughters and son. Family was Sheryl’s everything, (plus the beloved cats, dogs and even birds that rounded out the Shafer household). From soccer to camping and RVs, to holidays, birthdays, and her Tom Petty concerts, she was always up for an event, celebration or a visit with family and friends. These included visits to and from mother Betty, who Sheryl always said was her North Star.
Her three children would bless her with five grandchildren, who added another beautiful layer to that family she cherished so much. She fell naturally and lovingly into the role of doting grandmother, and during her illness cherished their hugs, laughter, photos and video chats as her very best medicine. First came four sweet little boys, and she joked she might someday have a sports team. When her granddaughter was born, Sheryl said she was “decorating” her when choosing outfit and headband ensembles. In the years to come, our family will ensure we share our favorite stories of Sheryl with them, to be sure they learn all about her, and know how very much she loved them.
Sheryl is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ron; daughters Brooke Weber (Colin) and Erin Allen (Shaun); son Jeff Shafer (Becca); grandchildren Chase Weber, Jack and Drew Allen, Corbin and Connor Shafer; and sisters Debbie Ornelas, Karen Lamb, and Robyn Nieto. Sheryl was preceded in death by her father Dave in 1989, and mother Betty in March of 2020.
If we have a message to share, it’s to hold your loved ones close, for nothing is guaranteed. Rest peacefully, Sheryl. There’s a big void in our family today.
