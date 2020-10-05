Stephen (Steve) Taylor, age 49, passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home with his wife of 27 years, Sage, by his side on Sunday, September 27.
Steve was born in Healdsburg, CA to Robert Taylor and Mary Matthews. He spent his school years in Healdsburg before moving 15 miles north to Cloverdale where he and Sage raised their amazing children Brittain and Kobe, and where he eventually became a GRUG to his pride and joy, grandbabies Evelynn, Ellianna, Ryder and Roxie.
Steve and Sage built their lives and their family to be regarded as pillars in their community. Steve touched so many lives, it would be hard to acknowledge all the people that he held dear and close to his heart. Many have said that Steve was their go-to, they relied on him for his expertise, support, companionship or even just a thumbs up. Steve managed this all with ease. He very humbly and happily shared a little of himself with everyone.
Steve always had a smile on his face, we all loved his smile. Sometimes that smile was in appreciation for the life that he had achieved, sometimes for the happiness of sharing his life with so many, but many of us believe it’s because Steve had figured it out – the way to do life, the way to love his wife completely, and the way to take it all in and enjoy every minute.
Steve and Sage built their business, Steve Taylor Excavation, much like they lived life: with integrity and commitment to do the best job possible. Through their success, the Taylors were able to support their community with their generosity of time and resources. Steve enjoyed a challenge, and many times he helped with the type of things that no one else could help with. He specifically enjoyed the opportunity to help and support the Cloverdale Fire Department and was honored to be recognized as the Citizen of the Year by the City of Cloverdale.
One of Steve’s biggest passions was racing. Steve started racing in 2001 and grew to be well known in the sport. Steve raced and enjoyed building his cars, but he also supported the racing industry by supporting other racers and maintaining the tracks and grounds. He wanted to help others enjoy racing as much as he did. Steve’s love for racing was further enhanced by the love of his friends and family who surrounded him. His infectious happiness on the track and in the pits was unavoidable; you couldn’t help but smile.
Friends and family would say that Steve was a selfless man, he always put others first. Regardless of how busy he was, he would be there. He did this all without hesitation. Somehow Steve managed to be everything to everyone! We will all miss him, but we know he is a guardian watching over us. Goodnight Steve Taylor. Race in paradise, our friend!
Steve is preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Betty Taylor and Leroy and Virginia Wallace, and his nephew Joseph Aguilar.
Survived in death by his wife Sage (Smith) Taylor; his children Brittain (Taylor) Gaskins (Anthony) and Kobe Taylor; his grandchildren Evelynn, Ellianna, Ryder and Roxie; his parents Robert Taylor (Melanie) and Mary (Wallace) Matthews (Bob); his mother-in-law Lois (Ma) Smith and father-in-Law James Smith; siblings Cole Smith (Bobbie), Jennifer Taylor Horsley (Troy), Wendy Taylor Aguilar (Joe), James Taylor (Christine), Charles Taylor (Melissa), Kristy Licu (Nick), and Richard Licu; and many close friends, who Steve also considered family.
Steve will forever be remembered by those whose hearts and lives he touched. We are not able to hold a Celebration of Life due to government restrictions. Therefore, we will hold a constitutionally protected Protest of his Death on October 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (SHARP), guests will be shuttled to an undisclosed location from the Cloverdale Train Depot on Asti Road starting at 10 a.m. We are going to protest the hell out of the loss of this great man, so bring your protest signs! For details and updated information, see Steve’s Facebook Page or email memoryofstevetaylor@gmail.com. The service will also be LIVE streamed; please see Facebook for additional information.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution, in honor of Steve, to your local Fire Department, Fire Explorer program or your favorite charity.
