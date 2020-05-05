Susan (Susie) Alice (Lazzareschi) Rathjen passed away peacefully at her home in Cloverdale, CA, surrounded by her loving husband Donald of 53 years and family. Susie fought a valiant fight against cancer for over 6 years. She often spoke about her faith in God and love for her family and friends that gave her strength to live.
Born in 1946 in San Francisco to Rosalie and Renzo Lazzareschi, she attended San Mateo City College. She worked as a Dental Assistant for 5 years. After she married Don, she worked for the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Francisco for 40 plus years. In her role as a pastoral assistant, serving the Bishop, she taught bible study, and religious education and was involved with Cursillo. After moving to Cloverdale, she served as an administrative assistant at St. Peters Catholic Church. More recently, Susie and Don joined the Episcopal Church of Cloverdale, where she often served as Homilist.
She is survived by four sons: Alan (Peggy Sue), Scott (Michelle), Richard (Kelly) and Daniel. She has three grandchildren: Dominic, Gianna and Alex.
Susie will be remembered for her devotion to God and as a fun loving person with a beautiful smile - who cared deeply for people, particularly those in need. She loved camping and riding tandem on their motorcycle. She will be missed by all who knew her.
“You are a blessing,
You are an angel I see.
Everything about you
Is God’s gift to me.”
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heartland Hospice Fund.org/Donate or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.