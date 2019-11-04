Tamarind B. Driver

In Memoriam
The family of Tamarind would like to thank the Community of Cloverdale for all their kindness and support since his passing
CUSD, St. Peter’s Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Eagle Pride Boosters Club, Annie’s Flowers and Eggen & Lance in conjunction with Fred Young, are just some of the many organizations along with countless individuals who shared in our grief.
Tamarind will continue to soar on wings of love and peace. May our prayers always be within his reach.
Love, Mike, Teri, Katie, Cathrine, Desmond and Adrienne.
