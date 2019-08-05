Thomas Robert Morse

Tom Morse passed away July 25, 2019 at his home in Cloverdale at the age of 73.
Tom was an Army Vet who served a two-year term in Vietnam. He and his family moved to Cloverdale in 1977. Tom worked for the City of Cloverdale for over twenty years.
He worked in the Park and Rec Department and took great pride in keeping our parks in pristine condition. Tom loved watching and being involved with youth baseball and softball. He also enjoyed grooming the ball fields. In fact, you could sometimes find him prepping the fields in other towns at away games.
Tom also had a love for anything “old” including classic cars, farming implements, antique toys, signs and anything that caught his eye. He spent many Saturdays and Sundays at old car shows or estate sales. He was quite the collector.
Tom is survived by Cassandra Giovanatto (daughter), Chad Morse (son), Sierra Morse, Alissa Giovanatto, Thomas Giovanatto and Samantha Nunez (grandchildren), Janet Johnson (friend and companion), and all of Janet’s children and grandchildren who were dear to his heart.
Tom was preceded in death by Janet Morse (wife), Bob and Lois Morse (parents), Dave Morse (brother), and Judy Morse (sister-in-law).
As per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services. You may donate in Tom’s name to:
Dav-Disabled American Veterans
P.O. Box 14301
Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301
