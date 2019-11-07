This ensemble returns to the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center with another varied and fascinating program including Baroque and classical selections of the great composers Bach, Mendelssohn and Holst. Trio Capriccio and Friends will also share their passion for a wide variety of world music in a performance designed to tantalize everyone’s musical appetite.
Trio Capriccio has sold out the house on both their previous appearances, so buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Available online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com; in person at Mail Center, Etc. at 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222; or at the door if available.
