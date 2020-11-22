Over 100 bags of turkey, pie and stuffing were given out at the Cloverdale Food Pantry on Nov. 20 as a result of this year's annual Turkey Round-Up.
Every year, the Turkey Round-Up helps raise money to purchase Thanksgiving food to give out to those picking up food from the food pantry the Friday leading up to Thanksgiving.
Cloverdale’s annual Turkey Round-Up is sponsored by Brenda Vronoski and Shalia Vanderweken of Wine County Real Estate Network.
Traditionally, an open house is held at Wine Country Real Estate where folks can donate money or a turkey to the cause. This year, the duo asked for money, all of which was used to purchase food for Cloverdalians in need this Thanksgiving.
