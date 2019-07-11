The library is hosting a french knitting event for teens. Attendees will learn how to create their own knitting spool, and how to french knit.
The library will provide the supplies to get started.
From 11 a.m. to noon.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
To register, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.