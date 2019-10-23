Cloverdale will remember veterans this Veterans Day with a ceremony and music provided by the Healdsburg Community Band, who will do a selection of patriotic songs.
The Hometown Heroes banners which have been hanging in the downtown core will be re-hung on the walls of the hall for the winter. Everybody is invited and encouraged to attend.
7 p.m.
Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.