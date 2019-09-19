National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 25. Volunteers from League of Women Voters will be at the Cloverdale Regional Library to help people register or update their voter registration.
→ Know anyone who moved or changed their name? Tell them they need to re-register!
→ Know somebody who turned 18? Encourage them to register!
From 2 to 6 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
