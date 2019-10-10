Join DJ deProspero for an hour talk on how to manage pesky weeds.
Integrated Pest Management considers the whole ecosystem of your yard. The principals discussed in this talk will give you strategies and tools to manage weeds, while minimizing risks to people and the environment. deProspero will cover how to manage common weeds whether you are growing vegetables, fruits or landscape plants.
From 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.