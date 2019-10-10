Enjoy leisurely bird walks for all levels of experience on the last Wednesday of the month, this month at Riverfront Regional Park in Healdsburg.
These outings are designed especially for older adults to enjoy nature and each other’s company.
Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from us.
Carpooling is encouraged.
Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members.
For more information contact Meagan Horeczko by email at Meagan.Horeczko@sonoma-county.org or by phone at (707) 539-2865.
When and where: Oct. 30 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
