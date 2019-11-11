Ring in the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the chamber’s 5th Annual Winter Festival & Tree Lighting.
Gingerbread cookie decorating, Santa, live music, artisans selling their wares in both the North and South Pole marketplaces. Downtown businesses encouraged to stay open late. Both Cloverdale Blvd. from Third to Lake Street and E. First Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. For more information, call the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, 707-894-4470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.