Local favorite, folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller presents a multi-cultural sing-along program of traditional holiday folk songs from an American English-speaking folk tradition.
Well-known (and not-so-well-known) folksongs and carols for winter. Many of these songs grew out of (and were used in) the old-time American holiday celebration - a season of homespun worship, festivity and song.
From 6 to 7 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
