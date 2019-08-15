Offered at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance starting Sep. 23
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is pleased to announce a Fall/Winter Writer’s Workshop taught by Roy Parvin.
The class is modeled on the graduate-level workshops at the famed Iowa Writer’s Workshop and will focus on the presentation and critique of your work. The class is designed to help you hone your skills and elevate your work to the next level, whether you are working in fiction, creative nonfiction, or memoir. Various aspects of craft will be discussed, including storytelling, point of view, description, character development, and dialogue.
The workshop meets on Monday evenings at the Arts Alliance for two hours (7 to 9 p.m.) for twelve weeks, starting on Sept. 23.
During the course of the workshop, students will each present three short pieces to the group for critique.
You will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Roy in a brief tutorial to discuss your work.
•Present up to three short stories for critique by the group.
•Lectures on fundamental concepts
•Writing exercises
•One-on-one meeting with the instructor to discuss your work
•Public reading and reception for all participants
•Twelve Monday evenings, Sept. 23 – Dec. 9, 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $300 Students should have at least one complete story or essay (or freestanding piece of a longer work), up to 15 double-spaced pages long, ready for critique by the start of the workshop.
Participation is limited to 12 people.
Roy Parvin is the award-winning author of two books of fiction, "The Loneliest Road in America," and "In the Snow Forest."
He has recently completed a memoir entitled, "My Year of Sleeping Dangerously," and is also the author under the "nom de namaste" of Yoga Matt of "Yoga for the Inflexible Male," forthcoming this fall from Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House.
His work has been selected for inclusion in the /Best American Short Stories /series, has been nominated many times for the Pushcart Prize, and has been widely anthologized. He has also been awarded a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Bread Loaf Fellowship, the Katherine Anne Porter Prize in fiction, and a Ucross fellowship. Roy is an accomplished teacher, having taught in the MFA program at San Francisco State University and at numerous workshops around the country.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Sign-up sheets are available online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance
http://www.cloverdaleartsalliance or at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance during normal business hours.
If you have questions about the course feel free to contact Roy Parvin at rpwritersworkshop@gmail.com.
The Writer’s Workshop is a program of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, a non-profit arts organization bringing cultural arts to northern Sonoma County. Other CAA programs include Friday Night Live at the Plaza, Art Gallery, THE Jazz Club, Americana Night, Blues Night, Music Workshops, Beatles Study Group, Jazz Workshops, Discovering Art Series, Art Classes, Wine Appreciation Workshops, and Special Events.
-Submitted by Mark Tharrington, CAA Executive Director
