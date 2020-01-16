Help support nurturing of young musicians in our area by welcoming back Santa Rosa Symphony’s these string players as they share their craft. One of the oldest youth orchestra programs in California, the Young People’s Chamber Orchestra works without a conductor, aiming to refine individual and collaborative musicianship of its young members. This year’s program will feature edgy works by Heinrich Biber and Caroline Shaw and classics by Sir Edward Elgar and Camille Saint-Saëns.
Come out and enjoy the exceptional musicianship of the next generation of concert performers.
Sponsored by Kay Wells
Performance lasts one hour with no intermission.
Tickets $10 each performance, available online; in person at Mail Center, Etc., at 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222; or at the door if available.
7:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
