California Coastal Cleanup Day, an annual beach and inland waterways cleanup, is the State’s largest volunteer event. In 2018, in Sonoma County volunteers removed more than 18,398 pounds of trash and recyclables from the Sonoma coast and inland waterways.
When combined with the International Coastal Cleanup day activities, organized by the Ocean Conservancy on the same day, California Coastal Cleanup Day has become part of one of the largest volunteer events in the world.
Coastwalk is the official coordinator of Coastal Cleanup Day in Sonoma County.
This year's cleanup is Sept. 21 at several beaches along Sonoma coast.
Choose a beach to clean here: https://coastwalk.org/coastal-cleanup-day/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.