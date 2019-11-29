Comedian, Vicki Barbolak who was a finalist on America’s Got Talent returns to Bodega Bay on Dec. 14 for Comedy for a Cause to help raise funds for Bodega Bay Fire.
Bodega Bay Fire was one of the first fire departments on the front lines of the Kincade Fire. They were there with close to 5,000 firefighters from around the area who came to help. What people do not realize is that these events place a huge strain on the budgets of small town fire departments.
The Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Bodega Harbour have come together to sponsor Comedy for a Cause with Vicki Barbolak to raise some much needed funds.
WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 to 10 p.m. at Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, 565 Smith Brothers Drive, Bodega Bay
