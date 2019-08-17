Join Sebastopol Community Market and the Sonoma County Cider Week Cider Makers for Community Cider Fest, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the lawn at Sebastopol Community Market. Join us in celebrating local cider production, sustainable apple farming and the beginning of the apple harvest season with a fun, family-friendly tasting event!
There will be live music, vendor demos, delicious food provided by The Farmer's Wife and Victorian Farmstead, 12 local cider makers pouring, including; Ace Premium Craft Cider, Tilted Shed Ciderworks, Horse & Plow Winery, Ethic Cider, Sawhorse Cider, Golden State Cider, Goat Rock Cider, Ethic Ciders, Preston Farm and Winery, Old World Winery, Acre and Spade, Specific Gravity Cider and more!
When and where: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 1 to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Market
All ticket sales will benefit local nonprofits The Farmers Guild and CAFF (Community Alliance with Family Farmers)
See the Facebook event page for tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/1240599576119393/
