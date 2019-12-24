Please join the Russian River Sisters for a day of community, love and celebration! Free turkey/ham dinner with all the fixings! Santa Claus! Mama's Family's Annual Toy Giveaway! Music, Merriment and Holiday Cheer!
To volunteer, donate food or to deliver a whole COOKED turkey or ham, or for more information: Text Sr. Domestica at 707-666-1456 or email SisterDomestica@rrsisters.org
When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 25, noon to 3 p.m. at Guerneville Veterans Hall, 16255 1st St. Guerneville
