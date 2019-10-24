This evening is guaranteed to be soulful with a heavy dose of sweet harmonies and songs that are sure to get you movin’ and groovin’! We are so excited to have this collaboration of songleaders: Debbie Nargi-Brown a 30+ year songleading veteren who brings so much energy and movement to her song circles, and Mamuse who write the songs that we all want to be singing and bring their unique dynamic of heartful humor and on-the-spot realness to each musical moment.
Debbie Nargi-Brown bio: Debbie Nargi-Brown is a gifted facilitator of both song and dance and for over 3 decades has been leading dancing and singing in Santa Cruz and beyond; teaching African Inspired dance classes, leading Community Sings as well as leading retreats and workshops. Bringing people together in dance and song is one her greatest sources of joy!
Mamuse bio: Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting music to inspire the world into thriving. Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart. With eleven delicious years of co-creation and five full length albums under their belts, MaMuse keep their hearts tuned to the creation of music for the health of ALL BEINGS.
Community Sings are for all people, all voices. No singing experience necessary. The songs are fun, easy to learn, and will be taught orally. Come experience the joy of singing together!
Also, Wednesday October 30th falls next door to Halloween, Samhain, and the Day of the Dead. So bring your remembering hearts and we hope to somehow honor this time of year whether with words or in song or just silence in a moment of time.
Cost: $15-$25
Where and when: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
