Our next Community Sing is with Te Martin, an emerging powerhouse of a songleader on fire to change the world. Last summer she brought our singing community alive with the songs she carries and her fierce and graceful way of carrying them. We are so excited to have her back once again.
Community Sings are for all people, all voices. No singing experience necessary.
The songs are fun, easy to learn, and will be taught orally. $10-20 (No one turned away.)
Where and when: Wednesday, Mar. 18, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
