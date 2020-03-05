The songs of Joni Mitchell glow with tradition, innovation, and progression. From early Canadian hootenannies to collaborations with such jazz greats as Mingus, Pastorius, and Hancock, her songwriting remains, always uniquely Mitchell. Her poetry and musicality have inspired singer Kate Foley-Beining and Sonoma County jazz engines Tom Hayashi (drums), Tom Shader (bass), and Christian Foley-Beining (guitar) to honor Joni Mitchell with an imaginative musical homage. Join us to savor selections from “Clouds,” “Blue,” “Court and Spark,” and beyond.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
