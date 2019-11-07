The Temple on Pleasant Hill brings back its “Conscious Comedy Shows”, presenting Sherry Glaser, star of the longest-running one-woman show in off-Broadway herstory, FAMILY SECRETS.
Sherry will offer a special channeling through an excerpt of her Solo Show, OH MY GODDESS!: a comedy of biblical proportions. On this special evening, MA will not only tell her missing side of the creation story, adding her original perspective of what’s really going on in the world, she will also invite you to re-imagine the state of our reality, as well as have you rolling in your seats with laughter. Best of all you’ll be cracking up with your local progressive and spiritual community, and having some high-vibe fun!
In this one-of-a-kind, interactive experience MA will be available to answer any questions about the nature of the universe, how to repair the world and help you navigate on your journey… No question is too big or too small.
Come prepared to be highly entertained, get some deep reflection, cry and laugh all night long. And since laughter is the best medicine, you will leave in a very high state of being!
Where and when: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 to 10 p.m at the Temple on Pleasant Hill (full address given with purchase), Sebastopol
