OCA has always appreciated our talented Sonoma County musicians for their heart, as well as their skills! ‘Stepping up to the Solstice’, in place of an unfortunate postponement for songstress Teresa Tudury on Dec. 21, are some of our most beloved and popular muscians for a swinging Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance, featuring Laughing Gravy & The Drifting Cowpokes! Plus ‘Special Guests’!
Laughing Gravy was founded by radio personality, producer and musician Doug Jayne. This popular band of super-accomplished American roots musicians has been paying musical tribute to country-rock icon Gram Parsons since 2003. This concert features Doug Jayne on vocals and guitar, Kevin Russell on vocals, guitar, and banjo, Allegra Broughton on guitar and vocals, Sam Page on vocals and bass, Dan Ransford on drums, and Kirby Pierce playing keyboard; joined by Cowpokes Sean Allen on steel and Candy Girard on fiddle.
The Drifting Cowpokes is one of the many fine bands featuring the prolifically talented Kevin Russell, with Rick Cutler, Tim Sarter, Candy Girard, and Sean Allen offering the music of Hank Williams.
Celebrate the coming winter darkness and DANCE! to this rollicking collaboration of stellar Sonoma County musicians for the Solstice!
$15 Advance/$20 at the door. Fine refreshments, including beer and wine. OCA Art Gallery open for viewing and gifts. Wheelchair Accessible.
Where and when: Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3580 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
