Sonoma County health officials reported Saturday night, March 14, that they have confirmed the first case of community spread of COVID-19, a novel strain from the family of coronaviruses.
Community spread refers to transmission of the virus without an identified source.
“Additionally, there is another individual associated with this patient whose test results are currently pending,” states the announcement. “This other individual is self-quarantined and without symptoms. All individuals this patient may have had contact with are being contacted. This case was found through the county’s enhanced surveillance project to actively monitor COVID-19.”
Beginning on March 13, the county began a program to test 60 to 80 patients that had flu-like symptoms for the virus. The testing was scheduled to take place at three to four medical facilities throughout the county and includes both patients with underlying medical conditions and those without.
This marks third county resident to test positive for the virus — the other two were passengers on the Grand Princess Cruise ship, which sailed from San Francisco to Mexico on a 10-day trip. A non-county resident is also being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, that patient was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship on a voyage in Japan and was transferred to Sonoma County from Travis Air Force Base.
