Coyote Slim is a modern songster, who plays traditional blues and old-time songs often interjected with stories and verses drawn from his own experiences working in the outdoors in California's mountains, woods, and urban jungles.
Come by Fern Bar in Sebastopol for high end cocktails, great wine, good food, and fresh local music.
Where and when: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Fern Bar, 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol
