Come to the next Master Gardeners presentation: A history of fertilizer covering manure, the nitrogen cycle, the Green Revolution, fertilizer pollution, and alternative growing methods. NO registration required.
When and where: Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
