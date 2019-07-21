Learn the basics of the most widely used web content management system! We'll learn a bit about the parts of WordPress, and practice working with pages, posts, plugins, themes and more.
We will create WordPress websites for ourselves in minutes, and then spend a couple of hours learning about WordPress and how to make simple updates. Intended for beginners and those who want to review the basics of how WordPress works. Bring a laptop! No one turned away for lack of funds!
Cancellation Policy: This class has a minimum attendance of 4, all attendees must register 72 hours in advance. All classes must be canceled by e-mail at info@chimeraarts.org at least 72 hours prior to class start to receive a refund.
When and where: Every Second Wednesday at 7 p.m. Next event: Wednesday, August 14, at 7 to 9 p.m. at Chimera Art Space, 6791 Sebastopol Ave., Suite 180, Sebastopol
Find tickets: https://www.chimeraarts.org/classes/wordpress?fbclid=IwAR35r0qAqRmu40cirF70kJbTS782gI9tScAzqDCcC08NQJmqLFSDqncnTiw
