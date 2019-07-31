Come and visit the crepuscular critters of Bohemia Ecological preserve for a trip into the world of Bats and other night-time creatures, with a potluck dinner and optional overnight. Join Joani, experienced Bohemia docent and crew for a late afternoon/twilight introduction to the Bohemia Ecological Preserve in the hills of Occidental. After a brief introduction to the wonders of the Preserve, we will be delving into the world of nature’s magic. We will enjoy a wonderful potluck dinner, (including your favorite beverage) talk about crepuscular critters, and watch the bats and stars arise! We might expect to see moths and mosquitoes, some insectivorous bats, foxes, raccoons, skunks, and possibly owls. This hike is geared towards adults. Overnight camping is optional.
When and where: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM at Bohemia Ecological Preserve | LandPaths, 6773 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental
Tickets: https://landpaths.z2systems.com/np/clients/landpaths/event.jsp?event=2777&fbclid=IwAR06PeXiK4V7xUU_FybRTefyFp16ebumJLJSlDEvQAJ4Vz1i0-DdqKtExA0
