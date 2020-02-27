From San Francisco’s Irish neighborhoods, to Sebastopol Center for the Arts in time for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, after twenty years and five albums, Culann’s Hounds are named after a wild hero of Celtic mythology, and bring their traditional wild brand of ballads, songs of rebellion and drinking, with fiddling, guitars, drum, and voices.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 High St., Sebastopol
