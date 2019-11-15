This is the salary schedule for teachers in the West Sonoma County Union High School District.
Here's how to read it: the rows going down represent the number of years a teacher has been teaching in the district, and the columns across represent their years of schooling and continuing education credits.
This is called a step-and-column salary schedule. Teachers automatically get an increase in salary every three to five years. These "step" increases are not considered raises. The salary increase the union is fighting for are on top of these "steps." If granted, the salary increase will create new base level salaries, which will then be "stepped" at this same rate.
For comparison purposes, see this discussion of teacher salary schedules at the California Department of Education (CDE) website: https://www.cde.ca.gov/fg/fr/sa/cefavgsalaries.asp
You can also compare our local salary schedule to those listed on the J-90 form that most schools in California submit to the CDE each year.
You can also see a multi-year salary comparison (including superintendent and principal salaries) at Transparent California:
