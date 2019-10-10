Currently starring in Mill Valley Film Festival’s “Johnny and June Forever” tribute, Danny and Essence are both seasoned vocalists and multi-instrumentalists who bring a heartfelt blend of classic, crowd-pleasing Americana, blues, country and toe-tapping originals to our stage. Essence Goldman is an award-winning singer-songwriter who recently received a national spotlight for her work with Bernie and the Believers through NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Danny Uzilevsky is co-founder of Allegiant Records , and has been performing for decades as a ‘musical chameleon’ fronting and/or collaborating with many bands in a variety of genres. $18 Adv/$23 at door. Fine refreshments; wheelchair accessible; Art Gallery on premises.
Where and when: Saturday, Oct 12, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
