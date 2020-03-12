DAVID STARFIRE:
Named by BBC Radio as “One of the most brilliant world-fusion producers of our time”, David Starfire is known as the pioneer of the Global Bass genre. His unique sound has led him to share the stage with top artists including direct support for Bassnectar, and Skrillex. Billboard summed it up best, “David Starfire brings a unique perspective to EDM.”
David has performed at prominent festivals such as Winter Music Conference, Coachella, Outside Lands, Burning Man, Eclipse, and Lightning in a Bottle. He’s collaborated with the likes of Afrika Bambaataa, Sizzla, Ooah (The Glitch Mob), Beats Antique (Sidecar Tommy), Alex Grey, William Close, and the Grammy Award-winning vocalist Chaytanya. His Ascend album reached #7 on the iTunes World Music chart and he had two #1 remixes on the Hype Machine. He’s traded remixes with CloZee, Desert Dwellers, iLL Gates, and Beats Antique.
SOOHAN:
To know the music of SOOHAN (Stephen Suchan) is to be flooded with a rush of the vague and familiar: nostalgia meets unique and unknowable, as he deftly weaves worldwide influences into dance floor and festival-ready settings. To the unfamiliar, SOOHAN is the key holder to a catalogue which dives into and celebrates what all too often lies in the periphery. Drawing from the traditional and popular music of countless cultures, SOOHAN’s signature interpretation of dance music ignores borders, favoring a shared community dance floor experience that enthusiastically exposes audiences to new musical territory with every performance. Starting as a grassroots project in Baltimore, SOOHAN has taken off as an identity in global dance floor fusion, effortlessly combining diverse rarities with familiar 808s and basslines. Since his initial east coast success, SOOHAN now resides in LA but more frequently finds himself touring the US and Canada on a consistent and constant basis, with festival appearances at the likes of Envision, Lightning In A Bottle, Symbiosis, Burning Man, and numerous others. With some seven albums, five million streams, and a widely celebrated DJ mix series with Global Bass Radio, SOOHAN has hit his stride and shows no signs of slowing. SOOHAN’s most ardent fans will have even more to look forward to in 2020, as a steady output of remix compilations, DJ mixes, and original material looms on the horizon. Cultivating an appreciation for the music which lies beneath the surfaces all around us, driving a direct line to celebration of global culture, and bringing people together in rapturous dance remain in SOOHAN’s sights, virtually everywhere he goes.
$23 (+ online fee's OR $2 fee at door)
AGES: 21+
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 21, 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.) at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
