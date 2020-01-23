We've rescheduled a date and are ready to funk it up in Sebastopol once again! Due to the cancelation in October we made sure that this was one of our first stops for the new year of touring. A new fire will be ablaze for the Dirt after a short break for the band, making this a night that you CAN'T miss!!
Opening act TBA soon!
$15/21+/Doors 8pm/Show 9pm
This seven-piece band emerging from behind the redwood curtain in Humboldt County, California, is skyrocketing through the west coast music scene. Shoveling out their own path, and consistently wowing audiences and filling concert venues across the land, Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Their sounds explode off the stage with as much authentic energy as one can handle, and once they have you in their clutches, the relentless dance party does not let up. Their intoxicating and infectious sound is fueled by a blazing horn section, pulsating rhythms, and searing guitars, that when combined into one, have been known to entice even the shyest of wallflowers to start movin' and groovin'. Behold, as they layer humble influences of psychedelic rock, Motown soul, Afrobeat, and even reggae, atop a sturdy foundation of down and dirty, greasy and grimy, late 60’s inspired funk music.
Where and when: Friday, Mar. 6, 8 to 11:30 p.m at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
(0) comments
