Dine out to give back! On Thursday, Dec. 5, more than 80 Sonoma County restaurants will donate 25% or more of their proceeds to Food For Thought, a local nonprofit dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of people living with HIV and other serious illnesses in Sonoma County. All you have to do is donate your appetite! Visit www.fftfoodbank.org/dining-out-for-life/ for more information and a complete list of participating restaurants.
Food For Thought provides weekly groceries, nutrition counseling, healthy cooking classes, and a congregate lunch program three days a week—all free of charge to its 850 clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.