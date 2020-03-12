Come down to the Pax tasting room Friday March 13th for a Folk-Americana set by local band, Dog Star. Dog Star is made up of two musicians from Sonoma County who draw their inspiration from artists like Townes van Zandt, Johnny Cash, and Gillian Welch. Their music tells stories from American History and features old folk songs, contemporary covers, as well as originals on the guitar and the banjo.
Where and when: Friday, mar. 13, 5 to 7 p.m. at Pax Wines, 6780 McKinley St. #170, Sebastopol
