Every year, the Saturday before Easter, the Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol hosts the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Ives Park in Sebastopol! Children of all ages are invited to find treats and colored eggs! The Easter Bunny will be present and loves to pose with kids . Get there early for lots of treats and surprise eggs!
Where and when: Saturday, Apr. 11, 10 a.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol
