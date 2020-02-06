Santa Rosa songwriter and physician, Eki Shola uses her music as a conduit for healing. She’s released two albums: 2016’s Final Beginning and in the aftermath of the Tubbs fire that destroyed Eki Shola's home, 2019’s Possible, which is set to the first in a trilogy of LPs. The second album, Drift, was released on 11/11/19. She has performed in the NPR’s Tiny Desk series and has opened for artists including Bebel Gilberto, Habib Koité, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kitaro, and DakhaBrakha. Working on her keyboards and backed by digital effects, the three-time NorBay Music Award winner for electronica, crafts jazzy, ambient tones with ethereal melodies that often carry dreamlike messages of hope and a sense of gratitude for life.
Where and when: Friday, Feb. 7, 5 to 7 p.m. at Pax Mahle Wines, 6780 McKinley St. Ste. 179, Sebastopol
