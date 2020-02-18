This the first in a series of events focused on health and well-being in West County. The event on Feb. 23 will focus on emergency preparedness and resiliency.
The afternoon-long event will include a panel of speakers and a Q&A session.
Panelists include: Lisa Michile of the Pepperwood Foundation; Hilit Kletter, MD and Cynthia Kane Hyman, RN, CNS; and Skip Jirrels, Public Safety Outreach Coordinator, City of Sebastopol.
Topics to be discussed include: Environment and local climate outlook; staying healthy after a traumatic event; and mapping your neighborhood.
The event is free and runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
When and where: Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris Ave., Sebastopol.
