Evacuation order for parts of Alexander and Knights Valley. Evacuation warning for part of Knights Valley.
Evacuate now from Ida Clayton Road, which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road, north to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, east of Highway 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino/Lake County line, including Lakeview Road and extending south along the Lake/Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road.
Use Highway 101 south to evacuate if you can safely get to it.
Be ready to evacuate if you are north of Highway 128 to the Sonoma/Napa County border and east of Highway 128 to Ida Clayton Road. Use Highway 101 south to evacuate if you can safely get to it.
If you feel unsafe, evacuate.
These instructions are due to the Kincade Fire. Call the CALFire Information line 707-967-4207 if you need more information.
Instructions:
Evacuate now if you are under this evacuation order. Be ready to evacuate if you are under this evacuation warning.
