Nov. 1: This is an update on evacuation orders and warnings from the Kincade Fire via Nixle.
No restrictions:
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the evacuation warnings in the following areas.
Zone 1A (Geyserville south)
Zone 3A (Healdsburg and Fitch Mountain)
Zone 3B (Windsor)
Zone 5A (Larkfield, including Sutter Hospital)
Zone 6 (north of Santa Rosa, including Calistoga Road and the Los Alamos area)
To see if your address is under evacuation or order warning, go to https://tinyurl.com/kincadeincidentmap. If you have any questions, call 211.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returning home and for a gas relight schedule or call 1-800-743-5000.
Update: Oct. 30, 3 p.m. - Evacuation lifted for west county; Healdsburg and Windsor downgraded to evacuation warning.
1) EVACUATION WARNINGS LIFTED FOR SEBASTOPOL AND WEST COUNTY AND THE FOLLOWING OTHER AREAS
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the evacuation orders and warnings in the following areas.
- Zone 8B (Sebastopol and south). The boundaries are everything north of Occidental Road, south of River Road, east of Highway 116, and the unincorporated properties west of Fulton Road. This includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
- Zone 7 (west county and the coast)
- Zone 4A (northern Dry Creek Valley)
- All City of Santa Rosa warning areas: Zone 9, Zone 10, and the portion of Zone 6 that is within Santa Rosa city limits. Santa Rosa residents, read the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Nixle at: https://local.nixle.com/santa-rosa-police-department.
2) HEALDSBURG, WINDSOR AND THE FOLLOWING AREAS DOWNGRADED FROM MANDATORY EVACUATION TO EVACUATION WARNING
The following areas are downgraded from evacuation order to evacuation warning. This means people in these areas can return home at their own risk. These areas are still at risk from the Kincade Fire. We recommend residents stay home for the day once they arrive. There’s going to be a lot of traffic, and the priority is getting everyone home safely.
Residents of properties that are close to the burn area will need to show ID at a checkpoint so we can keep the burn area closed. Only residents will be allowed through checkpoints, which are listed near the end of this Nixle. If you don’t pass a checkpoint, you don’t need to check in with anyone or need an escort.
Cities downgraded to evacuation warning
The entire town of Windsor, the entire City of Healdsburg, and the remainder of City of Santa Rosa are downgraded to an evacuation warning.
- Windsor residents – read the instructions on Windsor's facebook page.
- Healdsburg residents – Read the city of Healdsburg’s Nixle at https://local.nixle.com/city-of-healdsburg/.
This means you can return home now at your own risk. These areas are still at risk from the Kincade Fire. We recommend you stay home for the day once you arrive. There’s going to be a lot of traffic and our priority is getting everyone home safely.
Residents of properties that are close to the burn area will need to show ID at a checkpoint so we can keep the burn area closed. Only residents will be allowed through checkpoints, which are listed near the end of this Nixle. If you don’t pass a checkpoint, you don’t need to check in with anyone or need an escort.
All of the burn area is still closed.
Zones downgraded to evacuation warning areas
PORTION OF ZONE 1: The portion of Zone 1 that is south of Canyon Road, north of Alexander Valley Road, west of Highway 128, east of Highway 101. This includes the portion of Geyserville that is west of Highway 128.
ZONE 3: Everything south of Alexander Valley Road, east of Highway 101, west of Highway 128, north of Windsor’s southern limits, and northwest of the burn area. This includes city of Healdsburg and the Town of Windsor (see above), Limerick Lane neighborhood and Bailhache.
REMAINDER OF ZONE 4: This is everything west of Highway 101, south of Westside Road at Mill Creek Road, north of River Road, and west of Zone 7. It includes the airport.
PORTION OF ZONE 5: The portion of Zone 6 in the county (unincorporated) and the southern portion of Zone 5. The boundaries are everything east of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, west of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road, north of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, and south of East Shiloh Road and the burn area.
ZONE 6: The portion of Zone 6 in the county (unincorporated). This is property west of the Sonoma/Napa County line, north of Santa Rosa city limits, and south of Zone 5. This includes:
- Larkfield/Wikiup
- Riebli
- Los Alamos area
- Alpine Club
CHECKPOINTS
Checkpoints are located at the following locations. Only residents are allowed past checkpoints. You must show I.D.
- River Road and Highway 128
- Highway 128 and Geysers Road
- Highway 128 and Pine Flat Road
- Highway 128 and Castelli Lane
- Limerick Lane at Los Amigos Road
- Chalk Hill Road at Pleasant Avenue
- Faught Road at Shiloh Ridge Road
- Mark West Springs Road at Cross Creek Road
- Petrified Forest Road at Porter Creek Road
- Petrified Forest Road at Franz Valley Road
- Toyon Drive at Buckeye Trail
- Highway 128 at Machado Road
- Faught Road at Carriage Lane
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
Stay vigilant. Many of these areas do not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. If you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate. There will still be more peace officers in your neighborhood.
To see if your address is under evacuation or order warning, go to tinyurl.com/kincadeincidentmap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returninghome and for a gas relight schedule, call 1-800-743-5000.
Please continue to adhere to road closures and follow instructions from first responders.
All other areas under evacuation order are still closed. We will send an alert for each area as it re-opens.
UPDATE: OCT. 29, 2:12 p.m. - Northern Dry Creek downgraded to evacuation warning area
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading the following area from evacuation order to evacuation warning: northern Dry Creek Valley.
This means that people who live in this area can return home now at their own risk. This area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate. There will still be more peace officers in this neighborhood. Residents of north Dry Creek Valley do not need to check in with anyone and do not need a peace officer escort.
The sheriff's office is requesting that residents of north Dry Creek Valley take the Dry Creek Road exit to go back to their homes.
Everything to the east of Highway 101, including the cities of Windsor and Healdsburg, remain under a mandatory evacuation order.
PORTION OF ZONE 4
The portion of Zone 4 north of the intersection of Westside Road at Mill Creek Road and west of Highway 101 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This includes the northern portion of Dry Creek Valley.
The following road closures are in effect:
- Westside Road at Highway 101 off-ramp – no eastbound traffic on Mill Street
- Dry Creek Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Dry Creek Road
- Chiquita Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Chiquita Road
- Lytton Springs Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Lytton Springs Road
- Souverain Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Souverain Road
- Bill Ferguson Road at Geyserville Avenue – no southbound traffic on Geyserville Avenue
- Canyon Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Highway 128
- Chianti Road at Zanzi Lane – no eastbound traffic on Zanzi Lane
- Asti Post Office Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Asti Post Office Road
- Westside Road at Mill Creek Road – no southbound traffic on Westside Road
- Westside Road at Kinley Drive – no southbound traffic on Kinley Drive
The southern portion of Zone 4, which includes Eastside Road and the airport area, is still under an evacuation order.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County at https://tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returninghome or call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 for assistance.
Please continue to adhere to road closures and follow instructions from first responders.
All other areas under evacuation order are still closed. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will send a Nixle for each area as it re-opens.
Updated: Oct. 28, 7:10 p.m.
According to CalFire, evacuation warnings were issued in Lake County in the following areas: "Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the county line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 and the Napa County line. Highway 175 between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.
UPDATE: OCT. 28, 3 p.m.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading the following areas from evacuation order to evacuation warning. This means that you can return home now at your own risk. This area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate. There will still be more peace officers in your neighborhood. You do not need to check in with anyone, and you do not need a peace officer escort.
ZONE 7
Zone 7 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This is west county, including the following communities:
- Jenner
- Bodega Bay
- Bodega
- Occidental
- Monte Rio
- Rio Nido
- Duncans Mills
- Cazadero
- Guerneville
- Forestville
- Graton (west of Highway 116 only)
The following road closure are in effect:
- Occidental Road at Highway 116 – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Mueller Road – no northbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Guerneville Road – no eastbound traffic
- River Road at Trenton Road – no eastbound traffic
- Westside Road at Barnes Road – no northbound traffic
- Trenton-Healdsburg Road at Eastside Road – no northbound or eastbound traffic
- Guerneville Road at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Green Valley Road – no eastbound traffic
PORTION OF ZONE 8
The portion of Zone 8 south of Occidental Road, which includes the following communities, is downgraded to evacuation warning.
- Sebastopol
- Twin Hills
- Western unincorporated Santa Rosa
The portion of Zone 8 north of Occidental Road is still under mandatory evacuation order; this includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available at https://tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returning home and for a gas relight schedule or call 1-800-743-5000.
Please continue to adhere to road closures and follow instructions from first responders.
All other areas under evacuation order are still closed. We will send an alert for each area as it re-opens.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said that while the areas within zone 7 and part of zone 8 are under warnings, there are still hazards that people should look out for repopulating. Due to the high speed of wind, there may be fallen trees or increased debris on the road. Essick added that, while they made an education decision to repopulate the area, there's always the possibility that people may have to evacuate again.
Evacuation warning spreads to Napa County, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.
An evacuation warning has been declared for the city of Calistoga and Napa County north of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County line. West of Pickett Road.
Updated Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m.
According to District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, an updated list of evacuations is as follows:
Mandatory Evacuation Zones now include:
o Zone 1: Geyserville
o Zone 2: Knights Valley
o Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
o Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
o Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
o Zone 6: County jurisdiction of Porter Creek, Petrified Forrest, Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
o Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
o Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
o Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
o Zone 10: West of 101 Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig Avenue
Updated Oct. 27, 4:10 a.m.
Two more mandatory evacuation areas were added to the list Sunday morning.
Zone 8, described as all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County Line is being told to evacuate. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.
Updated Oct. 26, 10:45 p.m.
CalFire issued another evacuation warning Saturday night.
In addition to the standing evacuation orders and warnings, a warning has been issued for various locations in the city of Santa Rosa — all areas east of the western city limit, north of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road and Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue and Montecino Boulevard to Calistoga Road, north to the city limit.
Updated Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory citywide evacuations for Windsor and Healdsburg, and an evacuation order for west county. All of the previous evacuation orders are still in place.
The mandatory evacuation area has been expanded to now include those areas previously under an evacuation warning. The new areas include most the west county, from Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road on the north, to north of Sebastopol in the south, all the way to the coast. It also includes the Dry Creek Valley, Larkfield, Mark West, Petrified Forest Road and Porter Creek drainage. Residents must evacuate now.
Additional evacuation warnings have been issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County line, as well as west of Fulton, Graton South to Hessel.
An evacuation warning means you should pack your car and be ready to leave at a moment's notice should you get a mandatory evacuation order.
"I don’t need to tell you how dry west county is, and how full of vegetation," wrote District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a Facebook post. "If this fire jumps the freeway tonight, the entire lower Russian River and most of the coast will be at risk."
"We want you to start evacuating now," Sheriff Mark Essick said during a Saturday morning press conference. "We’d like you to be out of your homes and out of the area no later than 4 p.m. this afternoon. We’d like to get you out before it’s dark, we’d like to get you out before the PG&E (power shutoff)."
According to Essick, this is the largest scale evacuation that he's since in his 26-year career with the county. The evacuation is supposed to impact 89,000 people.
As people are being evacuated following the implementation of PG&E's public safety power shutoff, Essick said that people should also keep an ear out for high low sirens.
"Evacuations are not suggestions," Chair of the Board of Supervisors David Rabbitt said. "If you are in an evacuation zone, you are in the path of danger. If you are in an evacuation zone, there is an eminent thread for you and your property."
These evacuations precede an anticipated strong wind event that's supposed to strike through Sonoma County Saturday night through Sunday morning.
"The lesson that was learned in the 2017 fires – get folks out early and get them out often," Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) said. "If you’re receiving an evacuation notice tonight, it’s for a reason. Evacuate now."
During a 10 a.m. press conference on Saturday, CalFire said that the anticipated wind pattern will push the fire southwest, toward Highway 101 and both Windsor and Healdsburg. The models that CalFire has run detailing potential situations indicate erratic fire behavior, which may lead to long-range spotting and potential for smaller fires to break out.
"All of the models that we’ve ran shows that any new fires that do ignite will travel fast," said a CalFire representative.
Residents are being urged to listen to the mandatory evacuations and heed the evacuation warnings.
On Highway 116, cars were bumper to bumper from Forestville to Sebastopol Saturday afternoon, and every gas station was packed, with lines down the block.
"Do not take this warning lightly, we need everyone to evacuate," Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli said, adding that Windsor police will be going through neighborhoods with loud speakers to evacuate people who may not have heard the information elsewhere.
The need for urgency and cooperation was echoed by Healdsburg Mayor David Hegele: "This is a very serious event. We need our community members to take these warnings seriously," he said. "It’s time to drop things, pack and go in a calm and orderly manner."
As of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Kincade Fire was 25,955 acres and 10% contained.
"Past is prologue," Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said, referring to the 2017 fires. "Everyone after that asked a similar question, which was ‘what would we do if we knew it was coming.'
"A month ago here at the fairgrounds we housed 5000 individuals… we have been on a two-year campaign to get ahead of this," he continued. "To not be in defense of the new normal, but to be on our toes ... We are in a position where we are reliving something — but we are ahead of it. It’s going to test our resolve. Everyone in our community needs to get the heck out of the way so our first responders can do their jobs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.