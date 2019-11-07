Baroque lute music by Sylvius Leopold Weiss (1687-1750), organ and choral music by Arvo Pärt (b. 1935), fingerstyle blues music by Stefan Grossman (b. 1945) in new arrangements for electric guitar by Dominic Schaner. The Night Mists Came Rising explores the tombeau [tomb], tintinnabulum [bell], and 12- bar blues compositional forms in an evening of music and poetry.
Your absence has gone through me
Like thread through a needle.
Everything I do is stitched with its color.
-W.S. Merwin
Lutenist, musicologist and composer Dominic Schaner grew up on a small family farm in rural California. Here, in this infinite expanse of nature, he was introduced to music at a young age. During his following musical life, Dominic has given concerts as both a solo & ensemble musician throughout North America and in Europe. Dominic lives in west Sonoma County where he curates radio shows for kows 92.5fm, collects private press records and forages for mushrooms around his home in the forest. An advocate for those forgotten and silenced by society, Dominic directs arkestras and explores restorative practices with at-risk populations.
When and where: Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Many Rivers Books and Tea, 130 Main St., Sebastopol.
