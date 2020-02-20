Susan M. Gaines is the author of the novel "Carbon Dreams" and of the science narrative, "Echoes of Life: What Fossil Molecules Reveal About Earth History." Her short stories have appeared in numerous literary journals and been selected for the Best of the West anthology and nominated for the Pushcart Prize. Currently at work on another novel, Gaines divides her time between her native California, Uruguay, and Germany, where she co-directs the Fiction Meets Science research and fellowship program. At this event, she will be discussing her novel "Accidentals."
Where and when: Thursday, Mar. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m at Copperfield's Books, 138 North Main St., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.