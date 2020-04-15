A long time local artist and activist, Alexandra Hart is actually no longer a Face of the West County. She most recently lived at Burbank Heights & Orchards, where I ran into her, with her new partner, on her very last night as a Sonoma County resident. She was heading to the Mt. Madonna Retreat Center in Watsonville, that night.
Where and when were you born, Alexandra?
Preston, Idaho, a town of about 5,000. Very unlike Sebastopol. It was 1939. I’ll be 81 in August.
When did you get here?
We got to Sonoma County in ’66 or ’67 and went right to the Morning Star Ranch commune. It was me and my husband at the time, Roland Jacopetti, and our child. We were married for 20 years. Later I was married to Michael Black, the architect, and we were together for 22 years, until his sudden death. I’ve had quite a run.
You’re a rather renowned fiber artist.
Yes. In fact, I had a 50-year retrospective of my work displayed in Occidental back in 2013. My book, “Native Funk & Flash – An Emerging Folk Art,” came out in ’74. It was the go-to book about those times.
What are your biggest achievements?
I can think of three. First, being a fiber artist and my book, “Funk & Flash.” I was honored with an exhibit in New York at the Museum of Art and Design. Second is Folkwear Patterns, a clothing pattern company I founded, that sells patterns from all over the world, going back generations. And third is Atelier, a tapestry weaving company of mine that has pieces hanging all over the country.
Sorry Alexandra, I think your biggest achievement was falling in love again at 80. That’s huge.
I’ll accept that.
You started the Elder Salon here in Sebastopol ten years ago. What’s the future of that?
During this social distancing thing, we’re doing it on Zoom, but we hope to get back to face to face, as soon as possible. We meet the fourth Wednesday of the month, from 2 to 4 p.m. There’s no age limit to be an elder. I’ll be back to help lead it.
Tonight you’re going off to start a new life with a new love. Another adventure.
Yes. It’s a crazy thing to do, but oh well. I never did do things by the book. I hope I’ve got another 20 years in me.
