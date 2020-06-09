Alfonso helps keep our little neighborhood looking good, but it’s his big smile and twinkling eyes that really brighten up any place this guy goes.
Where and when were you born, Alfonso?
Guadalajara, on July 19th, 1956. You can tell I’m from Guadalajara because we all have big eyes.
When did you get to the states?
I came back in ’76, about 45 years ago.
And your American citizenship?
I became an American in 1988, during the Ronald Reagan amnesty program.
Do you vote?
Never. Not here or in Mexico. The politicians just make promises but never keep them. Though this Mexican guy now, President Obrador, seems to be going in the right direction.
This president of ours is keeping some of his promises. Wouldn’t we be better off with someone else?
Oh yes!
So will you vote this year?
Maybe.
You live here in Sebastopol?
Yes, by the flea market in an old trailer that sways like a maka (hammock) in the wind.
What did you do in Mexico?
I was a bus driver for a while, and I worked in a candy factory.
See this scar (pointing to his left forearm), it’s a burn I got making candy. Here I’ve worked in a nursery and now as a gardener.
And you’re a grandfather.
I have a beautiful three year old grandson in Rohnert Park. I love being with him and he loves everything that has Spiderman on it.
I read in the paper that Sonoma County is 24% Hispanic, but that 70% of the COVID cases are in the Hispanic community. Do you know anyone with it?
No. Nobody. And I’m not scared of it. If Jesus Christ comes for me, I’m ready any time. I’ve had a good life.
Don’t you miss life in Guadalajara?
Oh yeah. If I could make a living there, I’d go back. Right now I would make about $100 dollars a week in the candy factory. Maybe I’ll go back when I retire.
Are either of your parents still alive?
No, they died a long time ago. Fifteen years ago I went back when my mother was sick with cancer. When she died in my arms, I promised her then that I would stop drinking. I used to drink too much. I’ve kept my word. Nothing since then.
Okay. I have to go now.
Where are you going?
To a river to wash my clothes.
Really?!?
(Laughing) Nooooo!!! I go to a laundromat.
Good one, Alfonso. You got me.
That was easy.
