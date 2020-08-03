Amy is the fittest almost 57-year-old you will ever meet. Unfortunately, you won’t get to meet her for at least another year, as she is on her way out of the country, yet again. If this woman isn’t doing burpees, she’s doing headstands. Amy is a math teacher at Windsor High School, but it is Crossfit and running and biking and doing endless pushups that is her passion. She can cook anything better than you could buy at any restaurant, or do just about anything but sit down and relax. And now she and her husband Jeff and their beagle Theo, who all live down a dirt road between Sebastopol and Graton, are on the brink another adventure.
Where and when were you born, Amy?
In San Francisco, Aug. 10, 1963.
How did you get up here?
My parents bought a three-acre property outside of Occidental when I was in junior high, thinking that we’d live off the grid. And we did, outhouse and all! We lived that way through high school, which for me was Piner … My parents started a hippie alternative high school in Santa Rosa called The School of the Living Arts.
So it’s no coincidence that you became a teacher?
I’ve been a teacher from the minute I finished college in Chico. It’s been 33 years, with the last 24 years in Windsor, except for a few breaks to teach overseas.
In about 45 minutes you’re off on yet another adventure.
That’s right. This time we’re headed for the Cayman Islands, not far from Cuba and Jamaica. It’s at the 19th parallel, so not too far from the equator. I’ll be teaching at the international school there …
But before I begin, we’ve got to spend 14 days in strict isolation. The whole planeload of us (essential workers and their families, (and dogs), and returning Caymanians) will be met at the airport by the police, and taken to a Holiday Inn. We won’t be able to leave our rooms for 14 days. They take the COVID threat very seriously there. They have zero active cases.
You’re no stranger to these foreign assignments. Where else have you and Jeff gone to teach?
A number of years ago we went to Ghana for a year, and we were in New Dehli for two years where our daughter, Sarah, was born. Our first overseas teaching gig was in the Canary Islands, and before that, I did my student teaching in Ireland.
What are you looking forward to most in the Caymans?
I’m looking forward to non-ambiguous teaching. It’s going to be full frontal! (Amy laughs.) Like most teachers, I’ve really disliked this distance teaching.
Are you looking forward to leaving this COVID thing, and the challenging political climate our county is in, behind?
I actually feel a bit guilty about leaving the political work of changing the current regime to others. Of course I’ll miss our two daughters, and our friends, but I love these opportunities to see more of the world.
Off you go Amy!
Hey, come and visit when you can.
