I’m not actually sure where the “west county” begins. Is it anything west of Mimi’s? Everything west of the Chevron station on Highway 12 or Stony Point Road.?
Bodega Bay is where Bob spent the first three years of his life, and that’s west enough for me. So though Bob has lived on Walker Avenue just off of Todd since 1946, he sure seems to qualify as a Face of the West County.
I spoke to Bob with his wife Audrey standing nearby at their iconic pumpkin patch on Walker Ave. The place is about as sweet and full of small-town charm as you’re going to find. Audrey’s homemade pickles are for sale at the checkout table. There’s a corn maze, a stack of hay and old tractors that the kids can climb on, and of course hundreds of pumpkins and gourds to consider and eventually take home.
Bob, where and when were you born?
It was the General Hospital, I think, in Santa Rosa, 77 years ago in ’43. My folks had a dairy ranch out in Bodega Bay and that’s where I lived as a baby, until I was three, and we moved inland. They sold that dairy, and started a new one here on Walker Ave.
So you’ve been here for 74 years?
Yup. I grew up milking cows here, and I raised our four kids here, (pointing to a house on the other side of hundreds of pumpkins). And I ain’t going no place!
Where did you go to school?
We were bussed into Santa Rosa. I’m a Panther! I was in FFA from a young age. I showed dairy and beef cattle at the fair for years.
It seems like time has frozen around here. Have things changed much?
Well sure. We went from a chicken farm, to a dairy operation, to beef, and now this. Only 12-15 acres are in pumpkins. They’re in the field for 2 years before we rotate crops … But we’re still living off the land.
How long have you been growing pumpkins?
Since 1996. We opened the pumpkin patch in 2000. This is just part of what we do (pumpkins). Maybe 25%. We farm a total of 225 acres, mostly irrigated with recycled water.
Do you want your kids leading this farming life?
If they were interested. I have a daughter in the dairy business in the Central Valley. They milk 3-4 thousand cows! You just can’t do that around here.
Bob, how did you and Audrey get together?
I had known her through the fair and the dairy board, where I also knew her mom and dad. A few years after her husband died, we ran into each other at a farm function at Shone Farm. She was fishing for a new guy, and what can I tell you, it was love at first sight. (Bob was 68 at the time, and Audrey was 66.)
Audrey adds this: The first night, we talked until 3:00AM, opening a good bottle of wine, and then some. I knew right off that I had found the right guy.
Bob: It’s a match made in heaven.
Okay you two love birds, here’s a question I’m asking everyone. If the FDA announced tomorrow, that they had finally approved a vaccine for COVID, would you go out and get it?
Bob: I would not. Not yet.
Audrey: I would wait a while.
Bob, I heard that you’re a cancer survivor. You’re cancer free for six years. Any words of advice for people who are struggling with a difficult diagnosis?
Be your own best advocate. Make sure that you get more than one opinion. … My faith in a higher power helps. And you know, all those thoughts and prayers from friends and family, that had to help. That, and having a positive attitude.
Okay. Any last words, Bob?
Yes. Vote no on Prop. 15. It’s an attack on Prop. 13. They want to tax farm buildings like commercial property and they’re going to ruin a lot of farms that way.
(The Muelrath pumpkin patch is open daily 10-6PM through Oct. 31st., and is following all COVID protocols. It’s at 3800 Walker Ave. off of Todd.)
